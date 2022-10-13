© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Oregon's 3 gubernatorial candidates, part 3: Christine Drazan

Published October 13, 2022 at 8:08 AM PDT
House Minority Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby), working at the state capitol in January 2019.
House Minority Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby), working at the state capitol in January 2019.

One woman heading for the door, one of three women on the way to succeed Kate Brown as Oregon Governor. Tina Kotek is the former House Speaker, a Democrat; Christine Drazan is the former Minority Leader in the House, a Republican.

Betsy Johnson served as a legislator in both parties, but is running for Governor as an independent. We invited all three to spend time outlining their vision for the state, and we feature those interviews all in a row... in the same time slot on successive days.

Drazan, the final candidate to sit for an interview, gets the final slot of the three. Hear what she has to say about Oregon's present problems and her proposals for handling them in the future.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
