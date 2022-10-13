Thu 8 AM | Oregon's 3 gubernatorial candidates, part 3: Christine Drazan

One woman heading for the door, one of three women on the way to succeed Kate Brown as Oregon Governor. Tina Kotek is the former House Speaker, a Democrat; Christine Drazan is the former Minority Leader in the House, a Republican.

Betsy Johnson served as a legislator in both parties, but is running for Governor as an independent. We invited all three to spend time outlining their vision for the state, and we feature those interviews all in a row... in the same time slot on successive days.

Drazan, the final candidate to sit for an interview, gets the final slot of the three. Hear what she has to say about Oregon's present problems and her proposals for handling them in the future.