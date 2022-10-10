Tue 8 AM | Oregon's 3 gubernatorial candidates, part 1: Betsy Johnson

© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Oregon's 3 gubernatorial candidates, part 1: Betsy Johnson

Published October 10, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Betsy Johnson

Oregon's race for governor is drawing national attention this year, largely because it features three women running for the state's top job, after nearly eight years of another woman governor.

Kate Brown's successor will either be Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek, or independent candidate Betsy Johnson.

We invited all three to spend time outlining their vision for the state, and we feature those interviews all in a row... in the same time slot on successive days.
Betsy Johnson accepted and interviewed first, so we begin with her chat with the JX. Johnson was once a Republican and more recently a Democrat in the state senate. Listen for details of how she would work for a better Oregon.

