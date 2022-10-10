Tue 8:30 | All the uses, none of the highs: hemp on Stories of Southern Oregon

We've had quite a ride on the hemp train in recent years. First, Congress gave approval for hemp to be grown again, putting it in a special status apart from its stoner sibling, marijuana.

But then the legalization of cannabis in Oregon and California provided an opportunity--and excuse--for people to claim to be growing "hemp" while actually growing the stuff that gets you high. Through all of this, specialists at Oregon State University have continued their work with true hemp farmers, seeking to make more productive crops grow better.

We welcome back Govinda Shrestha from Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center on this month's edition of Stories of Southern Oregon. S

OSO collector Maureen Flanagan Battistella returns for the interview with our hemp specialist.