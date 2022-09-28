Thu 8 AM | Ashland High teacher spends vacation near Ukraine war zone

Teachers have a wide range of choices for summer vacation: relax and rest after a demanding year, or get busy with something else.

Paul Huard, an Ashland High School teacher, chose option B. And that meant he spent his time helping people fleeing from the war in Ukraine.

His volunteer work had him stationed in Poland, working with volunteers from several other countries, helping people who had just come over the nearby border figure out where to go next.

Paul Huard is back on the job at the high school now, sharing his summer story with us on the JX.