The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: kick-starting your artistic side, even if you doubt you have one

Published September 26, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
you're an artist sarah urist green

We know artists by their finished works, but do you ever wonder what it took to bring them to completion? For that matter, what did it take just to get started on a work of art?

These are the kinds of questions Sarah Urist Green explores in her work as a curator and as the host of The Art Assignment on PBS-TV.

She shares those stories of accomplished artists and fumblers alike--in the book You Are an Artist: Assignments to Spark Creation.

The author joined us for an overview in 2020.

