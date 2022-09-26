© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 8 AM | Climate group gets candidates to focus on the climate reality

Published September 26, 2022
Southern Oregon Climate Action Now

The days when candidates for office could completely ignore the topic of climate change are coming to a close.

Southern Oregon Climate Action Now, SOCAN, has been providing candidate forums on its core topic for several election cycles, and does so again this fall.

The next step is getting ALL of the candidates for office to show up; participation has been less than 100%. A rep from SOCAN brings us up to date on the plans for this year's candidate forums and participants.

