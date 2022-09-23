Mon 8:30 | Historical society gets money to restore film on last pandemic

Maybe part of the reason COVID-19 got as big as it did was because we failed to learn the lessons of the pandemic from a century before, the 1918 flu outbreak.

There are plenty of records from that time, but nothing like the mass-and-social-media coverage of COVID. One particular item has surfaced, a film called An Equal Chance, a documentary on the flu pandemic. One copy is known to exist, and the Southern Oregon Historical Society owns it.

SOHS just got a grant from the National Film Preservation Foundation to restore the film for preservation.

SOHS Executive Director Ron Kramer talks about the film and its importance.