© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | Historical society gets money to restore film on last pandemic

Published September 23, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
Southern Oregon Historical Society film An Equal Chance

Maybe part of the reason COVID-19 got as big as it did was because we failed to learn the lessons of the pandemic from a century before, the 1918 flu outbreak.

There are plenty of records from that time, but nothing like the mass-and-social-media coverage of COVID. One particular item has surfaced, a film called An Equal Chance, a documentary on the flu pandemic. One copy is known to exist, and the Southern Oregon Historical Society owns it.

SOHS just got a grant from the National Film Preservation Foundation to restore the film for preservation.

SOHS Executive Director Ron Kramer talks about the film and its importance.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team