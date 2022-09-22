© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | Communicating with someone who does not think they have mental illness, in Mental Health Matters

Published September 22, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
mental health matters

It's one thing to convince any outside observer that a person has mental illness. It's quite another thing to convince the person dealing with mental illness that they are, in fact, sick and need help.

Bob Krulish spent years coping with bipolar disorder before he finally got a correct diagnosis. Now he coaches friends and family members of people with mental illness in the LEAP approach: Listen, Empathize, Agree, Partner.

We talk about the components with Krulish in this month's edition of Mental Health Matters, our partnership with the Southern Oregon chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

NAMI-SO's Andra Hollenbeck returns to take part in the discussion.

