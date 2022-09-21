© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | New season, new blue: Rogue Creamery follows its world-champ cheese

Published September 21, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
rogue creamery award David Gremmels

The first day of Autumn does not automatically mean the first day of a new cheese, but Rogue Creamery wanted to make a splash. So the bosses picked today, September 22nd, to release a new vintage of Rogue River Blue, the best blue cheese in the world, according to international judges in 2019.

That's got to be some pressure... improving on a product that scored so well, as to be perfect.

David Gremmels is the owner at Rogue Creamery. We have many questions for him about the combination of milk and cultures and caves that lead up to a world-class blue cheese.

