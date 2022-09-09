© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | Why the old Blue Ledge Mine is still an environmental issue

Published September 9, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Blue Ledge Mine

Desires for metals come and go, but mining waste has a way of sticking around for a while.

The Blue Ledge Mine up above the Applegate Valley has not produced copper or zinc for close to a century now. But the extraction of those metals left a mess behind, one the federal government declared a Superfund cleanup site in 2011.

Since it's on federal land on the California side of the Siskiyous, the Forest Service, EPA, and California Department of Public Health have all been involved in cleanup efforts. CDPH just put out a health assessment, open for public comment until September 22nd.

Jen Sanborn, District Ranger for the Siskiyou Mountains Ranger District, visits to talk about the assessment and the next steps.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team