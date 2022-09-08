© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | Tree species migrate in global warming, but not fast enough in Klamaths

Published September 8, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
klamath mountain range

It just stands to reason that creatures comfortable at certain latitudes and altitudes will migrate higher as the planet warms.

That's relatively easy for animals, much less so for plants. And recent research by Cal Poly-Humboldt , the University of Wyoming, and the US Forest Service shows that trees in the Klamath Mountains of our region are indeed inching uphill.

But they are not moving fast enough to stay ahead of climate change. We get a debrief on the research from Erik Jules at Cal Poly-Humboldt and Melissa DeSiervo, now at the University of Montana.

