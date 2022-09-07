© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Making friends that last: think 'Platonic'

Published September 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Platonic Marisa Franco

"It's hard to make friends as an adult," you've probably heard more than one person say. But is it? If we don't have work or school or playdates to connect with people, the opportunities are reduced, but not nonexistent.

Psychologist Marisa Franco suggests adjusting some of our thinking about friends and friendship, and spending less time thinking about romance. Dr. Franco makes the case in the book Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make–and Keep–Friends.

What IS your attachment style, secure, anxious, or avoidant? That's one of the central questions we explore in this interview.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team