Thu 9 AM | Making friends that last: think 'Platonic'

"It's hard to make friends as an adult," you've probably heard more than one person say. But is it? If we don't have work or school or playdates to connect with people, the opportunities are reduced, but not nonexistent.

Psychologist Marisa Franco suggests adjusting some of our thinking about friends and friendship, and spending less time thinking about romance. Dr. Franco makes the case in the book Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make–and Keep–Friends.

What IS your attachment style, secure, anxious, or avoidant? That's one of the central questions we explore in this interview.