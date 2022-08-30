Wed 9 AM | A check-in on rebuilding after the Almeda Drive fire, as the anniversary approaches

Maybe we'd prefer not talking about the destructive fires of September 2020. But it's not like we have a choice; not only do our communities still bear the scars of Almeda Drive and the other fires, but we're still rebuilding from them. AND the anniversary is approaching, on September 8th.

We check in on the continuing work of rebuilding with a panel focused on the Almeda rebuilding efforts.

From the Jackson County Community Long-Term Recovery Group, Executive Director Caryn Wheeler Clay visits, with Board President Lucy Brossard, who is also Regional Recovery and Resilience Coordinator for Oregon Housing and Community Services. They are joined by Tucker Teutsch, the Executive Director at Firebrand Resiliency Collective.

We cover what's been done and how the anniversary will be observed, and invite listeners to share their thoughts and memories from this devastating chapter in local history.