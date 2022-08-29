© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | New school year, old diseases still lingering: COVID-and-health Q&A

Published August 29, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
covid q&a okeefe.jpg

It's like society caught a bad cold that just won't go away, and now that students are coming back to school, there's an eye toward how districts are preparing to limit outbreaks of these or any other diseases.

COVID is still an issue, causing death for some people and discomfort and lost time for many more. And we have monkeypox to deal with as well. This is why we keep our regular appointment with Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe, who joins us most weeks for a health-and-COVID Q&A.

Ask your question by phone or email, 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team