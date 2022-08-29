Tue 8:30 | New school year, old diseases still lingering: COVID-and-health Q&A

It's like society caught a bad cold that just won't go away, and now that students are coming back to school, there's an eye toward how districts are preparing to limit outbreaks of these or any other diseases.

COVID is still an issue, causing death for some people and discomfort and lost time for many more. And we have monkeypox to deal with as well. This is why we keep our regular appointment with Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe, who joins us most weeks for a health-and-COVID Q&A.

Ask your question by phone or email, 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.