Wed 8 AM | Oregon tracks the progress of its plan to improve health

Published August 16, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
healthier together oregon

Oregon's state health improvement plan, known as Healthier Together, was being put together when COVID-19 put a new health concern on the table.

Healthier Together is about halfway through its projected 2020-2024 shelf life, and has some results to report on how well Oregon is keeping up tracking with the improvements suggested in the plan. It is a broad plan, addressing not just immediate health issues and remedies, but other determinants of health, like income and equity and wildfire and white supremacy.

We get details of the features of the plan, and the progress to implementing it, in a chat with Cara Biddlecom, Deputy Public Health Director at the Oregon Health Authority.

