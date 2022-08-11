Fri 8 AM | Oregon Wine Experience changes venues and expands activities

How much wine and food is too much? And does the answer change if it's consumed for a good cause?

The Oregon Wine Experience returns to the Rogue Valley August 17-21, for five days of wining and dining AND raising money.

The Asante Foundation puts on the event to raise money for the care of women and children at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford.

We get the full story of the attributes of this year's OWE from Desirae Myers at the Asante Foundation.

