Tue 8 AM | Stories of Southern Oregon visits with people in the actual hemp business

What a wild ride hemp has taken Oregon on in recent years!

This summer has been much quieter, with little evidence of the large "hemp" growing operations that were actually growing cannabis a year ago. So what is the true industrial hemp business like? We get a feel for it in this month's Stories of Southern Oregon, collected by Maureen Flanagan Battistella.

This month's guests are Paul Murdoch from Horn Creek Hemp and Emily Gogol with Infinite-Tree. We hear their stories of getting into the hemp business, and what they get out of it.