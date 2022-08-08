© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Stories of Southern Oregon visits with people in the actual hemp business

Published August 8, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
stories_of_southern_oregon.png

What a wild ride hemp has taken Oregon on in recent years!

This summer has been much quieter, with little evidence of the large "hemp" growing operations that were actually growing cannabis a year ago. So what is the true industrial hemp business like? We get a feel for it in this month's Stories of Southern Oregon, collected by Maureen Flanagan Battistella.

This month's guests are Paul Murdoch from Horn Creek Hemp and Emily Gogol with Infinite-Tree. We hear their stories of getting into the hemp business, and what they get out of it.

