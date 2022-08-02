© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Sun and fungus, heat and bugs: take your concerns to our resident Master Gardener

Published August 2, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
master gardener q&a.jpg

We can duck inside or find a shady spot on hot days. Our plants don't get that luxury, and even the sun-loving ones can take a beating in a string of days with temperatures above 100 degrees.

What to do?

We take our concerns to Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners. She joins us for a gardening Q&A, weekly during the growing season.

What's your gardening issue? Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
