The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | SMART Reading program in Oregon marks 30 years

Published July 29, 2022 at 10:25 AM PDT
SMART

School is just two weeks away in parts of the region. And that means it won't be long before SMART Reading returns in Oregon.

The program, once called Start Making A Reader Today, pairs adults and students in weekly reading sessions designed to encourage reading and give positive adult interaction to kids. And SMART Reading is 30 years old this year!

Leona Westdahl heads the program in Jackson and Josephine Counties; she visits with program details.

