The warnings from earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic were sounded anew earlier this month.

Get up to date on your vaccinations and wear a mask indoors in public spaces, said the CDC. The BA 5 variant of the Omicron strain appears to be highly transmissible.

COVID is still with us, and Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for regular COVID Q&A sessions.

