© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | What actually goes on in maternal fetal medicine clinics

Published July 22, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
doctor-P.jpeg

There is no constitutional right for a pregnant person to get an abortion. The federal Supreme Court made that clear in its June ruling, paving the way for roughly half the states in the country to either ban or greatly restrict abortion by state law.

Oregon is not one of those, having already liberalized its abortion laws in recent years. The kinds of services banned in other states could include the kinds of things Dr. Daniel Kahn does at the maternal fetal medicine clinic of Asante Health System, in Medford.

Dr. Kahn, the director of the clinic, visits with thoughts on impacts on the work of this and similar clinics.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team