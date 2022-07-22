Mon 8 AM | What actually goes on in maternal fetal medicine clinics

There is no constitutional right for a pregnant person to get an abortion. The federal Supreme Court made that clear in its June ruling, paving the way for roughly half the states in the country to either ban or greatly restrict abortion by state law.

Oregon is not one of those, having already liberalized its abortion laws in recent years. The kinds of services banned in other states could include the kinds of things Dr. Daniel Kahn does at the maternal fetal medicine clinic of Asante Health System, in Medford.

Dr. Kahn, the director of the clinic, visits with thoughts on impacts on the work of this and similar clinics.