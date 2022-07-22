© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 8:30 | OSU and Yuroks team up to envision dam-free Klamath River

Published July 22, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT
Water and land and sky and no dams. That is the plan for the future of the Klamath River, from Keno in Oregon all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

The plan calls for the demolition of four hydroelectric dams to let the river flow freely. But what exactly would a dam-free Klamath look like in the near term?

That's a question that will be answered by a partnership to envision the post-dam reality, a partnership between Oregon State University and the Yurok Tribe of the lower river.

We get details of the partnership from Desiree Tullos, Professor of Biological and Ecological Engineering at OSU and Barry McCovey, Senior Fisheries Biologist for the Yurok Tribal Fisheries Program.

Native American News
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
