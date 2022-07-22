Mon 8:30 | OSU and Yuroks team up to envision dam-free Klamath River

Water and land and sky and no dams. That is the plan for the future of the Klamath River, from Keno in Oregon all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

The plan calls for the demolition of four hydroelectric dams to let the river flow freely. But what exactly would a dam-free Klamath look like in the near term?

That's a question that will be answered by a partnership to envision the post-dam reality, a partnership between Oregon State University and the Yurok Tribe of the lower river.

We get details of the partnership from Desiree Tullos, Professor of Biological and Ecological Engineering at OSU and Barry McCovey, Senior Fisheries Biologist for the Yurok Tribal Fisheries Program.

