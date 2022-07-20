© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Get your grammar fix from 'Rebel With a Clause'

Published July 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Ellen Jovin and new friends

You might be surprised to know what really lights up the phone lines and triggers wide audience participation. Guns? Abortion? Climate change? They all engender interest, but nothing like the response we get when we talk about language and grammar.

Ellen Jovin learned this a few years ago, when she set up her "Grammar Table" for the first time in New York City. People LOVE to talk about grammar, and we get more stories from Jovin's road trips in her book Rebel With a Clause: Tales and Tips from a Roving Grammarian.

You hear more about Jovin's own (widely shared) fascination with grammar and language in this chat on the JX.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
