Wed 9 AM | A gay environmentalist in North Dakota: 'Boys and Oil'

The Dakotas came alive when fracking became a common word. The oil industry mushroomed in North Dakota practically overnight.

Trevor Brorby grew up amid the boomtowns, but found himself decidedly different from many of the people around him: he is a gay environmentalist.

He tells the story of finding the true Trevor in his memoir Boys and Oil: Growing Up Gay in a Fractured Land.

We get tales of coming out and demonstrating against oil pipelines in a visit with the author.