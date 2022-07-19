Wed 9 AM | A gay environmentalist in North Dakota: 'Boys and Oil'
The Dakotas came alive when fracking became a common word. The oil industry mushroomed in North Dakota practically overnight.
Trevor Brorby grew up amid the boomtowns, but found himself decidedly different from many of the people around him: he is a gay environmentalist.
He tells the story of finding the true Trevor in his memoir Boys and Oil: Growing Up Gay in a Fractured Land.
We get tales of coming out and demonstrating against oil pipelines in a visit with the author.