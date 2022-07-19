© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 8:30 | The not-so-secret garden: Lynn Kunstman's gardening Q&A

Published July 19, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
If the July heat makes you wilt, how do you think your plants feel?

The bright sunshine is a boost to growing plants, but the heat and lack of rain can work them over. Then there are the bugs.

We talk about these factors and more on a regular basis with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners.

She joins us for a gardening Q&A, now weekly during the growing season. What's your gardening query? Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

