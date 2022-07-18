Tue 8 AM | Redding's scheme to smooth traffic wins an award

Traffic flow was not optimum in Redding. After all, it is a city in California, a state known for its traffic.

But some situations peculiar to Redding could be solved, like the streets that had been closed to vehicles over the years. That was the main focus of the Downtown Street Circulation Project, implemented in early 2021.

The California Transportation Foundation named it the Local Street Project of the Year in June 2022.

We get details on what it took and what it achieved, in a visit with Redding Public Works Director Chuck Aukland and Deputy City Manager Steve Bade.