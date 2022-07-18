Tue 8:30 | The latest from the coronavirus front, in COVID Q&A

If the projections are correct, the latest spike on COVID-19 transmissions should be peaking about now.

The people who watch the COVID numbers in Oregon think that's what will happen. But we've been surprised by various spikes in the past, and the current variants are especially communicable.

The virus is still a story, and Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for regular COVID Q&A sessions.

Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

