© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Look, up in the sky... actually it IS a bird

Published July 14, 2022 at 9:32 AM PDT
Mating ritual or lovers' quarrel? Either way, one of these two birds in Croatia appears much more into it than the other.

Maybe you've spent some time watching birds. It's worth your time, because they can do amazing things, from the huge range of sounds they create to the way the smaller birds gang up on the big ones to protect their homes and babies.

And that just scratches the surface. Jennifer Ackerman, a longtime science writer, returns to the subject of our avian companions in the book The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think.

Some of it is gruesome, a bunch of it is pretty... but it's all fascinating. The author visited in 2020.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team