Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Look, up in the sky... actually it IS a bird

Maybe you've spent some time watching birds. It's worth your time, because they can do amazing things, from the huge range of sounds they create to the way the smaller birds gang up on the big ones to protect their homes and babies.

And that just scratches the surface. Jennifer Ackerman, a longtime science writer, returns to the subject of our avian companions in the book The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think.

Some of it is gruesome, a bunch of it is pretty... but it's all fascinating. The author visited in 2020.