Thu 8:30 | Well water study signs up Jackson County homeowners

Published July 13, 2022 at 9:32 AM PDT
OSU ground water test program

There are many benefits to country living, but water treatment is not among them. Pulling your household water out of a well can bring a few surprises in with the water, and it's up to the homeowner to deal with those surprises.

That can be a big issue in Jackson County, where substances like arsenic and lead have shown up in levels above federal clean water standards.

Oregon State University's Extension Service got federal funding to study wells in the county, and is now recruiting families to take part in the study. We get details on the program and its goals in a visit with Chrissy Lucas, who coordinates the Small Farms and Groundwater Outreach Programs, and Kara Baylog from Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center (SOREC).

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
