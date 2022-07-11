© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Up and down, but mostly up: COVID Q&A

Published July 11, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT
covid q&a okeefe.jpg

In just a week, the COVID-19 community level in Shasta County jumped from Low to High, skipping Medium.

Oregon, which once had just three counties in High, saw the majority of its counties enter that category as July started.

The virus is still among us and masking measures are still recommended. Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for regular COVID Q&A sessions.

Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

COVID-19 News
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
