Tue 8:30 | Up and down, but mostly up: COVID Q&A

In just a week, the COVID-19 community level in Shasta County jumped from Low to High, skipping Medium.

Oregon, which once had just three counties in High, saw the majority of its counties enter that category as July started.

The virus is still among us and masking measures are still recommended. Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for regular COVID Q&A sessions.

Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.