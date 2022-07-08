Mon 8:30 | Tracking the urban advance through 'Farms Under Threat'

It's happening right in front of us: land that once grew crops or cattle is being cleared to make way for houses.

Oregon's land-use laws are supposed to preserve the best farmland for farming, but you don't have to look far to find subdivisions sprouting where hay once grew.

The American Farmland Trust tracks the impact across the country, with its Farms Under Threat program. A recent report lays out what could happen by 2040 if farmland continues to be converted to other uses at current rates.

Addie Candib is the Pacific Northwest Regional Director for AFT and our guest once again.