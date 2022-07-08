© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | Tracking the urban advance through 'Farms Under Threat'

Published July 8, 2022 at 9:30 AM PDT
Addie Candib Farms Under Threat

It's happening right in front of us: land that once grew crops or cattle is being cleared to make way for houses.

Oregon's land-use laws are supposed to preserve the best farmland for farming, but you don't have to look far to find subdivisions sprouting where hay once grew.

The American Farmland Trust tracks the impact across the country, with its Farms Under Threat program. A recent report lays out what could happen by 2040 if farmland continues to be converted to other uses at current rates.

Addie Candib is the Pacific Northwest Regional Director for AFT and our guest once again.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team