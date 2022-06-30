Thu 9:40 | At long last, Rogue Sounds returns

It's been a long time since we had a chance to talk about live music in our Rogue Sounds segment.

Live music, especially more recent compositions, tends to involve people singing and dancing and sweating in tight indoor settings, a bad idea during the COVID pandemic.

With restrictions mostly lifted and bands on the road again, Rogue Sounds returns. Josh Gross, music player and creator, is our guide, compiling the list of musical events, with an eye to variety.

Listen in while we hear from a sampling of acts visiting in July.

