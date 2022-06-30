Thu 9:40 | At long last, Rogue Sounds returns

© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

At long last, Rogue Sounds returns

Published June 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM PDT
rogue sounds

It's been a long time since we had a chance to talk about live music in our Rogue Sounds segment.

Live music, especially more recent compositions, tends to involve people singing and dancing and sweating in tight indoor settings, a bad idea during the COVID pandemic.

With restrictions mostly lifted and bands on the road again, Rogue Sounds returns. Josh Gross, music player and creator, is our guide, compiling the list of musical events, with an eye to variety.

Listen in while we hear from a sampling of acts visiting in July.

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextRogue Sounds
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
