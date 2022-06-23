© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | Beach trash + your smartphone = 'Clean Swell'

Published June 23, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT

People love to turn their smartphone cameras on themselves and tell the world what they're up to. So why not harness that impulse to help clean up the planet?

The Ocean Conservancy does just that with a new app called Clean Swell. Users record themselves picking up items of trash from ocean beaches--the more remote, the better--and share it on the app, helping scientists better understand where ocean trash originates and ends up.

Two guests from TOC explain the workings: Britta Baechler, Senior Manager of Ocean Plastics Research, and Allison Schutes, Director of the International Coastal Cleanup.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
