Fri 8 AM | Beach trash + your smartphone = 'Clean Swell'

People love to turn their smartphone cameras on themselves and tell the world what they're up to. So why not harness that impulse to help clean up the planet?

The Ocean Conservancy does just that with a new app called Clean Swell. Users record themselves picking up items of trash from ocean beaches--the more remote, the better--and share it on the app, helping scientists better understand where ocean trash originates and ends up.

Two guests from TOC explain the workings: Britta Baechler, Senior Manager of Ocean Plastics Research, and Allison Schutes, Director of the International Coastal Cleanup.