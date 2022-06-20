© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 8:30 | More cases, but more vaccines, too, in COVID Q&A

Published June 20, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
covid q&a okeefe.jpg

It was not welcome news, but it also was not unexpected: watching Jackson, Douglas, and Lane counties go back into High Risk status for COVID-19 spread.

Now people in those three counties--the only ones in Oregon in that risk group--are urged to wear masks indoors in public spaces again.

The virus is still a story, and Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for regular COVID Q&A sessions.

Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

