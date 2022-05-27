© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Skipping the methane phase, to 'Electrify Ashland Now'

Published May 27, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-05-27T085455.843.jpg

Natural gas is often mentioned as a "bridge fuel," an energy alternative that moves us closer to full renewable energy, with somewhat fewer emissions than coal or oil.

The hangup is on the "somewhat." In fact, methane gas that leaks without burning is a potent greenhouse gas, more potent than carbon dioxide. So the recently-born Electrify Ashland Now proposes to get off the methane train in favor of electrifying sooner.

We get the details of the campaign from Lorrie Kaplan and Rick Barth, on the board of the Ashland Climate Collaborative, and Ben Scott from Residential Energy Solutions.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team