Tue 8 AM | Skipping the methane phase, to 'Electrify Ashland Now'

Natural gas is often mentioned as a "bridge fuel," an energy alternative that moves us closer to full renewable energy, with somewhat fewer emissions than coal or oil.

The hangup is on the "somewhat." In fact, methane gas that leaks without burning is a potent greenhouse gas, more potent than carbon dioxide. So the recently-born Electrify Ashland Now proposes to get off the methane train in favor of electrifying sooner.

We get the details of the campaign from Lorrie Kaplan and Rick Barth, on the board of the Ashland Climate Collaborative, and Ben Scott from Residential Energy Solutions.