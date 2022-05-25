© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Working to reduce youth suicide by tapping Sources of Strength

Published May 25, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-05-25T075734.465.jpg

We try to shield our children from harm, but we can't stop all threats. And those include threats from the young people themselves; the rate of suicide among younger Americans (10-24) increased every year from 2007 to 2018.

Pleas from adults may fall on deaf ears, so some programs put peers front-and-center in the anti-suicide effort. Those include the program Sources of Strength, implemented in Oregon through Matchstick Consulting, which focuses on public health for young people.

Liz Thorne from Matchstick visits with an overview of Sources of Strength, and she brings student participants from our region to talk about the work.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team