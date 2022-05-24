© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | Saying thank you to the bees, by sampling their products at the Honey & Mead Festival

Published May 24, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
All of the urges to help protect bees and make life better for them comes with many benefits for other creatures, humans included. It's not just that pollination is necessary for so many crops, but there are also side benefits.

Like honey, and all the stuff you can make with that. Honey and mead, for sure, and those are celebrated once again in the Rogue Valley with the Oregon Honey & Mead Festival, coming up June 4th in downtown Medford.

We get the lowdown on the festival and the various wares to be sampled there, as Sharon Schmidt, Risa Halpin, and Lilly Weichberger visit the JX. Sharon is the organizer,

Risa the past president of the Southern Oregon Beekeepers Association, and Lilly the owner of a Meadery (Oran Mor) in Roseburg.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
