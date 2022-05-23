© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Being female AND a mother in the bro-culture tech industry

Published May 23, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-05-23T090944.772.jpg

The tech industry is famous--or infamous, if you prefer--for being very heavily male. It can be a tough environment for any woman to work in, harder still for women who have had children.

Emilia D'Anzica and Sabina Pons are management consultants helping tech businesses grow through their own firm, Growth Molecules.

They are also mothers, and talked to many others for their book Pressing ON as a Tech Mom: How Tech Industry Mothers Set Goals, Define Boundaries and Raise the Bar for Success.

The authors spend some time discussing their experiences and what they learned from their research with tech mothers.

