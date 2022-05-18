© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Travel demand zooms, and Rick Steves is there to meet it

Published May 18, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
Maybe you're one of those people who really loves to travel, but got a little plane-shy during the pandemic.

If you think you're ready to get back in the travel swing, Rick Steves is poised to help. Public media's European travel expert has been crossing the Atlantic once again to gauge the travel scene and the destinations therein.

He pays another visit to the Exchange to cover things you should know before travelling to Europe this year.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
