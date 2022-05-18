Thu 8:30 | Travel demand zooms, and Rick Steves is there to meet it
Maybe you're one of those people who really loves to travel, but got a little plane-shy during the pandemic.
If you think you're ready to get back in the travel swing, Rick Steves is poised to help. Public media's European travel expert has been crossing the Atlantic once again to gauge the travel scene and the destinations therein.
He pays another visit to the Exchange to cover things you should know before travelling to Europe this year.