The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | How a sawmill became a recycling business, in The Ground Floor

Published May 13, 2022 at 9:53 AM PDT
The name is Sweed, but the origin is German. Three brothers from Germany started a sawmill in the Rogue Valley in the 1950s, then started building their own machinery.

Now Sweed Machinery makes equipment for mills, but also makes machines that chop recyclable materials up for easier sorting and handling.

We focus on Gold Hill-based Sweed Machinery in this month's edition of The Ground Floor, our business segment, produced by management consultant Cynthia Scherr.

Tyler Casebeer, the CEO of Sweed, walks us through the company's history and present focus.

