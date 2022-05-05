© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: How peer pressure could save the planet

Published May 5, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Maybe you once swore you would never own an SUV, yet you drive one now. How'd that happen?

Chances are your friends all had them, and you succumbed to peer pressure. It DOES work in both directions, as Robert H. Frank points out. And peer pressure as a way of getting climate change under control could work, with the pressure applied to the appropriate pressure points.

Frank, an economist, demonstrates in his book Under the Influence: Putting Peer Pressure to Work. Examples abound, like the way policy changes made smoking a habit no longer socially acceptable.

Our 2020 interview gets a second listen here.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
