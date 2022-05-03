Wed 8 AM | Feds commit millions to Rogue Basin forest restoration project

President Biden's recent visit to the Northwest made news on the forest front, with Biden's announced intention to preserve and grow old-growth forest. But even before that announcement, the administration selected a forest project in our region for funding.

The Rogue Basin Collaborative Forest Restoration Project will get $3 Million to reduce the high fuel loads and restore ecological balance on lands in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

Several of the key players in the project discuss its scope and intent: Bill Kuhn from the Forest Service, Terry Fairbanks from the Southern Oregon Forest Restoration Collaborative, and Marko Bey from Lomakatsi Restoration.