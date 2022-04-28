© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: just how close we might be getting to immortality

Published April 28, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Human beings have wondered what it would be like to live forever, pretty much since we came down from the trees. And great minds from earlier ages (along with many crackpots) have explored the possibility of extending life well beyond its usual boundaries.

Now the advances in both medical science and computers make some people wonder if it really IS possible to live forever, in some form.

Chip Walter, a longtime science journalist, talked to people who are putting money and brainpower into extending life. The result is the book Immortality, Inc.: Renegade Science, Silicon Valley Billions, and the Quest to Live Forever.

Are we getting close? Listen to our interview from 2020 and decide for yourself.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
