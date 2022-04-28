Fri 8:30 | Artistic expression as mind therapy, in Mental Health Matters

For a big chunk of our history, we feared and failed to understand what happens when the mind does not work optimally.

Once a month we feature details on aspects of mental health care in Mental Health Matters, our joint project with National Alliance on MentaI Illness-Southern Oregon. Andra Hollenbeck of NAMI-SO returns with a topic and guests to illuminate what it means to struggle with mental illness, and what it takes to get proper care.

This month the guests are Sherry McCowan and Tracy Owen, talking about art and mental health, and the value of artistic expression to people working through mental illness.