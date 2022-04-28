© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | Artistic expression as mind therapy, in Mental Health Matters

Published April 28, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-04-28T093337.020.jpg
The value of artistic expression to people working through mental illness.

For a big chunk of our history, we feared and failed to understand what happens when the mind does not work optimally.

Once a month we feature details on aspects of mental health care in Mental Health Matters, our joint project with National Alliance on MentaI Illness-Southern Oregon. Andra Hollenbeck of NAMI-SO returns with a topic and guests to illuminate what it means to struggle with mental illness, and what it takes to get proper care.

This month the guests are Sherry McCowan and Tracy Owen, talking about art and mental health, and the value of artistic expression to people working through mental illness.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team