Wed 8:30 | Know your soil temps and more, in Master Gardener Q&A

Springtime in our region can always provide a few surprises in the weather.

We went from a nearly-dry January to a nearly-dry February to way-too-early heat in March, to a rather soggy April. What's a gardener to do when the weather throws such curveballs? Check in with an expert, for one thing.

We do that in our regular confab with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners. She joins us for a gardening Q&A, now weekly as growing season arrives. Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.