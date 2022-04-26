© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Know your soil temps and more, in Master Gardener Q&A

Published April 26, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
gardening q&A

Springtime in our region can always provide a few surprises in the weather.

We went from a nearly-dry January to a nearly-dry February to way-too-early heat in March, to a rather soggy April. What's a gardener to do when the weather throws such curveballs? Check in with an expert, for one thing.

We do that in our regular confab with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners. She joins us for a gardening Q&A, now weekly as growing season arrives. Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
