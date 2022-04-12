© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | Oregon suicide rate improves, but not enough

Published April 12, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
The pandemic roared into existence in 2020, adding stress to the lives of many of us. Despite that, Oregon's suicide rate actually declined a bit from the year before.

That's a step in the right direction, but one tempered by the fact that the state still ranks well above the national average for suicide... now ranked 13th, instead of 9th.

OHA, the Oregon Health Authority, connects to a number of suicide prevention resources, including Matchstick Consulting, which offers school-based suicide prevention programs.

Jill Baker from OHA and Liz Thorne from Matchstick talk to us about their work.

