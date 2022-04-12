© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | How to cope with the big bounces of spring, in our gardening segment

Published April 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
gardening q&A

The high temp hit 53 on Monday, and somewhere north of 83 on Thursday in Medford.

Humans have clothing we can put on or take off, how do plants cope with such up-and-down conditions?

By getting help from careful gardeners, as we learn in our regular confab with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners.

She joins us for a gardening Q&A, now weekly as growing season arrives.

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

