Wed 8:30 | How to cope with the big bounces of spring, in our gardening segment

The high temp hit 53 on Monday, and somewhere north of 83 on Thursday in Medford.

Humans have clothing we can put on or take off, how do plants cope with such up-and-down conditions?

By getting help from careful gardeners, as we learn in our regular confab with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners.

She joins us for a gardening Q&A, now weekly as growing season arrives.

