Wed 8:30 | Climate week edition of our gardening segment gets into permaculture, and more

Gardening in our region is a bit different from just a few years ago.

Climate change and drought is changing growing seasons, and therefore the kinds of plants we can grow.

We get into permaculture and other Earth-friendly practices in our regular confab with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners.

She joins us for Master Gardening Q&A, now weekly as growing season approaches.

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

