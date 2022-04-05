© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Climate week edition of our gardening segment gets into permaculture, and more

Published April 5, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
gardening q&A

Gardening in our region is a bit different from just a few years ago.

Climate change and drought is changing growing seasons, and therefore the kinds of plants we can grow.

We get into permaculture and other Earth-friendly practices in our regular confab with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners.

She joins us for Master Gardening Q&A, now weekly as growing season approaches.

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextMaster gardeners
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team