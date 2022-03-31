© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Emily Dickinson's gardening advice (kind of )

Published March 31, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
We spend a bit of time each week getting gardening advice on the JX, in our regular segment with Lynn Kunstman.

There's plenty of such advice to be had out there, even from dead people. No, no mediums are involved, just the writing left behind by one of America's best-known poets. Emily Dickinson didn't get out much, but she did get out to do a fair bit of gardening.

Marta McDowell, a gardener and landscaper, compiled the poet's writing on the topic in Emily Dickinson's Gardening Life: The Plants and Places That Inspired the Iconic Poet.

We replay our November 2019 interview with the author here.

The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
