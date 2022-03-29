Wed 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: The many colors involved in greening the Earth

When young people make strides and headlines on demanding climate action—think Greta Thunberg—a person could get the impression that only white youth are interested. Angelou Ezeilo begs to differ, and she has many examples.

Ezeilo is the founder and CEO of the Greening Youth Foundation, working with young people of all colors to focus on the environmental needs of the planet and its occupants. And she provides a blueprint to follow in a new book, Engage, Connect, Protect: Empowering Diverse Youth as Environmental Leaders.

The author joins us with an overview of her efforts, and how they can be duplicated.



