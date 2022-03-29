© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: The many colors involved in greening the Earth

Published March 29, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Greening Youth Foundation 2.png
Greening Youth Foundation
Urban Youth Corps in training.

When young people make strides and headlines on demanding climate action—think Greta Thunberg—a person could get the impression that only white youth are interested.  Angelou Ezeilo begs to differ, and she has many examples. 

Ezeilo is the founder and CEO of the Greening Youth Foundation, working with young people of all colors to focus on the environmental needs of the planet and its occupants.  And she provides a blueprint to follow in a new book, Engage, Connect, Protect: Empowering Diverse Youth as Environmental Leaders

The author joins us with an overview of her efforts, and how they can be duplicated.  
 

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange environmentclimate action
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team